TV Pregnancies: How Stars Worked Around Their Baby Bumps

By
 Michael Ansell/ABC
Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress had to hide behind her character’s go-to cream and petal pink-colored coats during her first pregnancy on the ABC series’ third season in 2014.

“I was going through this amazing physical transition, this physical journey of having a baby, that my character was not going through,” Washington, who shares two kids with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “It was tough for me to even maintain Olivia’s walk because of the changes.”

