Jaime King
The model was noticeably pregnant during season 3 of the CW series Hart of Dixie in 2013 and left a few episodes early for maternity leave as her character went to stay with her grandmother.
“I shot until the day before I gave birth, literally, then went back six weeks later…it was gnarly!” she told Us at the time. “I felt safer being on set because I knew if anything were to happen, my crew and cast would take care of me.”
King shares sons Leo and James with estranged husband Kyle Newman.
