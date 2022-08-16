Hayden Panettiere
Before filming started on season 3 of Nashville, Panettiere confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Wladimir Klitschko.
“We are going to address the idea of pregnancy. That’s as much as I’ll say about that,” executive producer Dee Johnson told TV Guide in 2014, referring to Panettiere’s character Juliette Barnes. “She’s faced with new obstacles, let’s put it that way.”
The Scream actress gave birth to daughter Kaya in December 2014. Panettiere and Klitschko later pulled the plug on their romance.Back to top