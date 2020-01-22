North West

“The way [Kim] explained it to me, north means highest power, and North is their highest point together,” Kris said. “I thought that was really sweet.”

Jay Leno put the unique moniker on Kim’s radar when he joked about it in a 2013 interview. “I was like, ‘No way. I would never name my daughter that.’ I said that on his show,” the Selfish author told Kylie in a January 2020 YouTube video. “Everyone was coming up to me, like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.’ And Pharrell [Williams] had all these meanings.”