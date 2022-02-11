Psalm West

The addition of Psalm to the Kardashian-West clan was not completely unexpected to those who have been following the couple. Merriam-Webster defines the word “psalm” as a “sacred song or poem used in worship, especially one of the biblical hymns collected in the Book of Psalms.” That meaning would certainly fit with West’s Sunday church services. “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband,” the businesswoman told Elle magazine of West’s church ventures. “It’s just music, there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”