Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Babies’ Cutest Playdate Photos: Hartford, Ocean and More

By
Brittany Cartwright Inside Stassi Schroeder Baby Friendly Vegas Birthday With Vanderpump Rules Stars 3
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
10
1 / 10
podcast

Hartford and Cruz

The little ones enjoyed Schroeder’s “baby-friendly Vegas birthday” in June 2021.

Back to top