Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Babies’ Cutest Playdate Photos: Hartford, Ocean and More

By
Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder's Babies' Pool Playdate Group Shot
Lala Kent, Ocean, Brittany Cartwright, Cruz, Stassi Schroeder and Hartford Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
13
1 / 13
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Ocean, Cruz and Hartford

“Best Fins Forever,” Cartwright captioned a group shot during an August 2021 pool playdate.

Back to top