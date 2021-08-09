Babies Vanderpump Rules’ Babies’ Cutest Playdate Photos: Hartford, Ocean and More By Riley Cardoza August 9, 2021 Lala Kent, Ocean, Brittany Cartwright, Cruz, Stassi Schroeder and Hartford Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram 13 1 / 13 Ocean, Cruz and Hartford “Best Fins Forever,” Cartwright captioned a group shot during an August 2021 pool playdate. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News