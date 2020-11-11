Honesty Hour

“Tom and I definitely were talking about this summer being like the time to do the baby dance and try to make it happen,” Maloney exclusively told Us in August 2020. “We’re trying not to stress out about it and are trying to keep [our] eyes on our own page, but still be excited for someone else. If it happens, great! That’s the main thing that everyone always says, they’re like, ‘Just don’t stress about it or don’t be anxious about it. It’ll happen when you’re not thinking about it.’”