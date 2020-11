No Time Like the Present

In June 2019, Schroeder exclusively told Us that she was “ready to have a baby,” gushing, “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding, but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”