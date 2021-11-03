Timeline

“We always have said when Cruz is about 1 year old, I want to start trying at least. Because who knows? It might not happen as easy this time,” Cartwright said during a November 2021 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcastregarding baby No. 2. “He’s already over 6 months. Time is flying. I still want to soon, but we’ll see if it’s going to be a year or a little bit later. I definitely want them to be close in age. I want them to grow up and be friends and be able to be in the same schools.”