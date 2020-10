Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

“Life couldn’t get better!!!!!! I love y’all so much!!!!!!!!!!!!” the Next Level Basic author commented on Cartwright’s announcement. Schroeder also posted on Taylor’s photo, adding, “Love you guys so so so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Clark shared his own excitement for the couple on Taylor’s post, writing, “Yesssss. Finally. Holding in this secret has been hard!!!! Let’s start a dad club with @randallemmettfilms.”