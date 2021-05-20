Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Daughter Summer’s Album: Baby Photos

By
Throwback! See Scheana Shay Breast-Feeding Daughter Summer for 1st Time
 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram
15
14 / 15
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Baby Bonding

Shay snapped an Instagram Story selfie breast-feeding her baby girl in May 2021.

Back to top