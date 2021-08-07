Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Daughter Summer’s Album: Baby Photos

By
‘The Best Lashes’! Scheana Shay’s Daughter Summer’s Baby Album
 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram
22
22 / 22
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Beautiful Baby

Summer has “the best lashes,” Shay told her Instagram followers in August 2021.

Back to top