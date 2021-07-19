Babies Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Daughter Summer’s Album: Baby Photos By Riley Cardoza July 19, 2021 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram 21 21 / 21 Daddy-Daughter Date Shay zoomed in on a sweet moment between Davies and their daughter during a July 2021 outing. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Kardashian-Jenner Women Love to Ditch Their Bras! See Photos of Kim, Kylie, Kendall and More So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News