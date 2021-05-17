Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Daughter Summer’s Album: Baby Photos

By
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Daughter Summer's Album Skin to Skin
 Courtesy of Brock Davies/Instagram
13
13 / 13
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Skin to Skin

Summer slept on her dad’s chest in May 2021.

Back to top