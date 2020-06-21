Birthdays Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her ‘Sweet Princess’ Daughter Capri’s 1st Birthday By Mariah Cooper June 21, 2020 Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram 4 2 / 4 Fun Festivities Capri sat next to her Tokyo Disney Castle cake and Disney-themed balloons. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News