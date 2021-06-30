Pics Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Vacation in Jamaica With Late Kobe Bryant’s Family: Photos By Riley Cardoza 53 mins ago Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram 10 6 / 10 Grinning at Her Girl Vanessa smiled at Capri. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News