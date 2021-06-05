Family Time

Vanessa Bryant Says ‘Daddy’ Kobe Bryant Is ‘So Proud’ of Natalia at Graduation: Photos

By
Vanessa Bryant Says 'Daddy' Kobe Bryant Is 'So Proud' of Natalia at Graduation: Photos
 Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Mother and Daughter

Vanessa and her eldest daughter posed for a sweet selfie.

