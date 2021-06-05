Family Time Vanessa Bryant Says ‘Daddy’ Kobe Bryant Is ‘So Proud’ of Natalia at Graduation: Photos By Eliza Thompson June 5, 2021 Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram 5 4 / 5 Sister Love Bianka was poised to cheer on her big sister, cardboard face cutout and all. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17: Katie Thurston’s 29 Suitors Confirmed as ABC Teases Surprise Contestant Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News