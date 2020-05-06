Babies Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Daughter Capri Looking ‘Just Like Her Daddy’ Kobe Bryant on 38th Birthday By Riley Cardoza 10 hours ago Capri Bryant Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram 7 3 / 7 Darling Dress-Up Capri was pretty in pink on Vanessa’s birthday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News