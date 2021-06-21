Moms

Vanessa Bryant’s Sweetest Motherhood Moments Following Kobe Bryant’s Death: Tributes, Pics and More

By
Perfect Pair Vanessa Bryant Attends F9 Premiere With Daughter Natalia
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant at the 'Fast & Furious 9' film premiere. Rob Latour/Shutterstock
43
1 / 43
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Bright and Bold

Vanessa and Natalia attended the F9 premiere in style in June 2021.

Back to top