In Memoriam

“We will not be able to see Gigi go to high school with Natalia and ask her how her day went,” Vanessa said while speaking at Kobe and Gianna’s memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles in February 2020. “We didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car. I won’t be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day. I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy, dance on the dance floor with me or have babies of her own. Gianna would have been an amazing mommy. She was very maternal ever since she was really little.”