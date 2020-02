Lost Potential

She went on to say, “Gigi would have most likely become the best player in the WNBA. She would have made a huge difference for women’s basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports. She wrote papers in school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay difference for the NBA and WNBA leagues wasn’t fair. I truly feel she made positive changes for the WNBA players now, and they knew her goal was to eventually play in the WNBA.”