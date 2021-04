Model Mom

While posing with her mom for Vogue and Bulgari in April 2021, Natalia called Vanessa “the strongest person” she knows. “We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare for mother-daughter relationships,” she gushed via Instagram.

Vanessa, in turn, praised her eldest daughter at the time, writing, “I wish I had someone like you when I was growing up. You’re the constant North Star to all your friends.”