Vanessa Bryant Honors Gianna Bryant on What Would Have Been Her Sweet 16

Sixteen Candles

“Dear Gianna, From the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real: you were special,” Vanessa said in the voiceover of an animated video celebrating her late daughter via Instagram in April 2022. “You came from greatness. But it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others.”

In another post, the philanthropist wrote, “Happy 16th birthday baby girl. I love you Gigi! We miss you so much.”

In honor of Gianna’s birthday, Vanessa also helped unveil the Kobe and Gianna Bryant basketball court in Pearson Park in Anaheim, California, which featured a butterfly-shaped mural of the two and the quote “Play Gigi’s Way” along the sidelines. She shared several photos from the event, including one of a quiet moment she shared with 5-year-old Bianka and 2-year-old Capri as they sat in the center of the court.