Spotted in Leopard

Vanessa planted a kiss on baby Capri, who wore a leopard-print onesie, in May 2020. “I love you Koko Bean,” she captioned the sweet snap. The post came on the same day she shared a photo of the dedication Kobe made to her in his kids’ book Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof. “For Vanessa,” he wrote. “Thank you for always being the Realist to my Dreamer.”