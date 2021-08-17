Birdie Silverstein

“Birdie Silverstein is officially now the teenager I was always waiting to hang out with; but they are also the kid I adored and fretted over and didn’t know what exactly to do with at times and also, the baby so perfect that I never ever dreamed of them because my imagination just simply was too damn small,” mom Busy Philipps gushed via Instagram on August 13. “Happy 13 on the 13th Birdie Leigh Silverstein. You’re the best best best. And I love you more than anything.”