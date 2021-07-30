Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Parents Celebrate Kids' Birthdays in 2021 Jade Roper
 Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram
80
1 / 80
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Brooks Tolbert

Jade Roper sang her eldest son “Happy Birthday” on July 29 while he clapped and waited to eat a cupcake.

Back to top