Kids Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays By Riley Cardoza August 17, 2021 Alaia Baldwin and daughter Iris Courtesy of Alaia Baldwin/Instagram 93 2 / 93 Iris Aronow Alaia Baldwin celebrated her “girl’s 1st birthday party” on August 15. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News