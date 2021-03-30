Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Beverley Mitchell and More Parents Celebrate Kids' 2021 Birthdays
 Courtesy of Beverley Mitchell/Instagram
50
1 / 50
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Kenzie Cameron

Beverley Mitchell threw a “magical” backyard celebration for her daughter on March 27.

 

Back to top