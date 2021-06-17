Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Kelly Ripa and More Stars Celebrate Kids' 2021 Birthdays
 Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram
71
1 / 71
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa celebrated her daughter’s 20th birthday with a “showstopper” cake on June 16.

Back to top