Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Robin Thicke and More Parents Celebrate Kids' 2021 Birthdays
 Courtesy of April Love Geary/Instagram
32
1 / 32
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Lola Thicke

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s daughter opened presents on her 2nd birthday on February 26.

Back to top