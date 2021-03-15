Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Milou Hilton Parents Celebrate Kids 2021 Birthdays
 Courtesy of Tessa June Hilton/Instagram
41
4 / 41
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Milou Hilton

Tessa Hilton’s daughter celebrated her 1st birthday on March 14 with animal balloons, desserts and more.

Back to top