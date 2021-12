Mint van Leeuwen

“Can’t believe Mint is already turning 1 today,” Romee Strijd told her Instagram followers on December 1. “This year has been so special. Our lifes [sic] have changed completely, from always on the go and working nonstop to being your mom and dad in the Netherlands surrounded by family. We hope to show you all the places we love to travel too very soon when everything gets back to normal! You make us smile every day (and tired every morning.) We love you.”