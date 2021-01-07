Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Celebrity Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays
 Courtesy of Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram
8
8 / 8
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Novalee Baltierra

Lowell and Baltierra’s daughter was all smiles in her princess dress.

Back to top