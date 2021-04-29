Kids Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Iggy Azalea/Instagram 61 1 / 61 Onyx Kelly Iggy Azalea’s birthday boy smiled in front of a balloon wall on April 28. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News A Look Back at Adele’s Transformation Over Her Career and Her Incredible 100-Pound Weight Loss Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News