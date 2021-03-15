Kids Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays By Riley Cardoza March 15, 2021 Courtesy of Crystal Smith/Instagram 41 2 / 41 Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr. Ne-Yo’s son wore a Mario and Luigi robe while opening gifts on March 14. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Inside Their Relationship Drama Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News