Top 5

Stories

Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Shay Mitchell Pens Emotional Tribute for Daughter’s Birthday
 Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram
119
2 / 119
podcast
Spa_10521_600x338

Atlas Noa

Shay Mitchell shared a sweet tribute to daughter Atlas for her second birthday.

“I used to laugh at the moms who cried on their babies birthdays,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram on October 9, alongside a slideshow of photos of the toddler. “What was so emotional? Of course, watching your child grow up comes with a bag of feelings but I’m sitting here on the night of your birthday, wildly close to the time you entered this world and everything before you is blurry (mainly because I’m crying, I get it now). I still can’t believe you’re mine. Happy Birthday baby 💕.”

Back to top