Atlas Noa

Shay Mitchell shared a sweet tribute to daughter Atlas for her second birthday.

“I used to laugh at the moms who cried on their babies birthdays,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram on October 9, alongside a slideshow of photos of the toddler. “What was so emotional? Of course, watching your child grow up comes with a bag of feelings but I’m sitting here on the night of your birthday, wildly close to the time you entered this world and everything before you is blurry (mainly because I’m crying, I get it now). I still can’t believe you’re mine. Happy Birthday baby 💕.”