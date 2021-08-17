Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Savannah Guthrie and More Stars Celebrate Their Kids' Birthdays
 Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram
93
7 / 93
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Vale Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie’s daughter enjoyed ice cream on her 7th birthday on August 13.

Back to top