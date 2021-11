Westlyn Brolin

Josh Brolin wished his “sweet little love girl” a happy 3rd birthday on November 7, writing via Instagram: “Your Frozen obsession is now our glee. To see you today, the eyes lit like lighthouse beams, enlivens everyone around you. You are your own firework already. Honored to even just be a witness to who you are and who you already are growing into. I love you, deeply. Truck driver Daddy love.”