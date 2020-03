Callum Michael Rebel Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s baby boy arrived in March 2020. The Tony winner explained on his Instagram Story the following day: “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebeal Kazee was born.”