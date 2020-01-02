Babies Most Interesting Celebrity Baby Names By Us Weekly Staff January 2, 2020 Courtesy Princess Love/Instagram; Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock (inset) 44 45 / 44 Epik Ray Norwood Ray J and Princess Love shared their newborn son’s name in January 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News