Honey James Huff

Sadie Robertson announced her daughter’s name one month ahead of her May 2021 arrival, writing via Instagram that the moniker was inspired by Proverbs 16:24. “Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body,” the Duck Dynasty alum explained in April. “Honey, I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are.”