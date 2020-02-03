Most Interesting Celebrity Baby Names

Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson

Milla Jovovich revealed her third daughter’s name in February 2020, writing via Instagram: “Osian is a Welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul [W. S. Anderson] chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were outnumbered! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few.”