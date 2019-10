Slash Electric Alexander Edwards

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards welcomed their first child together in October 2019. “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now,” the vice president of the Artists and Repertoire for Def Jam Recordings wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”