Talking Parenting

In an interview with Haute Living in 2013, Will admitted he doesn’t treat his kids as if he owns them. “My style of parenting is very similar to that of my parents, minus the concept of ownership,” he explained. “We respect our children the way we would respect any other person. Things liike cleaning up their room. You would never tell a full-grown adult to clean their room, so we don’t tell our kids to clean their rooms.”