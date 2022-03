Pattern Theory

While promoting their movie After Earth in 2013, the Will and Jaden discussed an odd theory about patterns. Some of their musings included Will stating, “I’m a student of patterns. At heart, I’m a physicist. I look at everything in my life as trying to find the single equation, the theory of everything.” Jaden added, “I don’t think our mathematics have evolved enough for us. … I think there’s, like, a whole new mathematics that we’d have to learn.”