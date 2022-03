Early Retirement

After gaining popularity with the single “Whip My Hair” in 2010, Willow decided she was over being a pop star. Will revealed his daughter wanted to just be a kid while speaking at Philadelphia’s Temple University in 2013. “She said, ‘Daddy, I want to go to school with my friends during the week, and I want to hang out with them on the weekends,'” Will recalled. “At the peak of ‘Whip My Hair,’ she’s like, ‘Daddy, I’m done.'”