TMI

When Will called for an emergency family meeting on Jada’s Red Table Talk series, he aimed to have an open discussion about his family’s eating habits. However, the conversation took a weird turn when the actor shared a TMI detail about the frequency of his bowels. “How many times do y’all poop in the course of the day?” he said in September 2019, adding, “I can go three days without.” Jaden then quipped, “That’s why your farts smell like that!”