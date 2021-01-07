Babies Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Brings Newborn Son Kevin Home From Hospital: Pics By Dory Jackson January 7, 2021 ourtesy of Witney Carson/Instagram 5 3 / 5 Bundle of Joy The couple’s baby was wrapped up in a blanket while resting in his car seat. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News