Babies

Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Brings Newborn Son Kevin Home From Hospital: Pics

By
Dancing With the Stars Witney Carson Journey Home From Hospital With Newborn Son Kevin
 ourtesy of Witney Carson/Instagram
5
3 / 5
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Bundle of Joy

The couple’s baby was wrapped up in a blanket while resting in his car seat.

Back to top